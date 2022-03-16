AgustaWestland Scam: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Ex-Defence Secretary Shashi Kant Sharma

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Defence Secretary Shashi Kant Sharma and four Indian Air Force personnel in alleged connection with the Rs 3,700-crore AgustaWestland scam. According to officials aware of the developments in the case, the central probe agency filed the charge sheet after getting the approval from the central government to prosecute Sharma, who was the Defence Secretary between 2011 and 2013 before being appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

It has also named the then Air Vice Marshal Jasbir Singh Panesar (now retired), deputy chief test pilot S A Kunte, the then Wing Commander Thomas Mathew, and Group Captain N Santosh, officials added. Kunte and Santosh retired as air commodores.

The alleged scam, which is being probed by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

On March 11, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail applications of Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland scam. “The application is dismissed. Same order in the other application," Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri had said.

Seeking his release in both the CBI and ED cases, James had said he was not required for the purpose of probe and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the probe. The applications also said the accused had never sought to evade the process of law, and that no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody.

James was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and subsequently arrested by the two investigating agencies. The CBI, in its charge sheet, has alleged an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer due to the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros.

The ED, in its charge sheet filed against James in June 2016, had alleged that he had received 30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland. James is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

