GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
59Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
37Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
116Seats
Others

OTH

Others
54Seats
 referesh button
»
1-min read

Ahead of 2019 Kumbh Mela, Amit Shah to Connect With Seers in Allahabad Tomorrow

BJP chief will also visit Bade Hanuman temple and Juna Akhara. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also join Shah on his visit to the Sangam city.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 26, 2018, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ahead of 2019 Kumbh Mela, Amit Shah to Connect With Seers in Allahabad Tomorrow
File photo BJP chief Amit Shah (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Allahabad on Friday to take stalk of arrangements for Kumbh Mela 2019 and connect with seers ahead of the pilgrimage.

An estimate cost of Rs 4,200 crore is being spent on next year’s Kumbh Mela, making it one of the costliest holy congregation. The BJP-led government has sought grants of Rs 2,200 crores from the central government for the 50-day long mela. The last Kumbh Mela was held in 2013 during AKhilesh Yadav regime and cost around Rs 1,300 crore.

During his one-day visit, Shah is scheduled to visit Maujgiri Ghat for ‘ganga aarti’ and ‘bhasma aarti’. BJP chief will also visit Bade Hanuman temple and Juna Akhara. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also join Shah on his visit to the Sangam city.

While in Allahabad, Shah will also meet the saints of the Akhara Parishad, including its chief Narendra Giri. The Akhara Parishad is the apex body of saints from all the 14 akharas that participate in the Kumbh and whose feedback on Kumbh 2019 will be an important one.

Meanwhile, Kumbh 2019 is being seen as an opportunity for the BJP to connect with people ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The UP government has sent invitation to 70 lakh villages across India to participate in the grand Kumbh mela 2019.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...