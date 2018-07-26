Ahead of 2019 Kumbh Mela, Amit Shah to Connect With Seers in Allahabad Tomorrow

BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Allahabad on Friday to take stalk of arrangements for Kumbh Mela 2019 and connect with seers ahead of the pilgrimage.An estimate cost of Rs 4,200 crore is being spent on next year’s Kumbh Mela, making it one of the costliest holy congregation. The BJP-led government has sought grants of Rs 2,200 crores from the central government for the 50-day long mela. The last Kumbh Mela was held in 2013 during AKhilesh Yadav regime and cost around Rs 1,300 crore.During his one-day visit, Shah is scheduled to visit Maujgiri Ghat for ‘ganga aarti’ and ‘bhasma aarti’. BJP chief will also visit Bade Hanuman temple and Juna Akhara. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also join Shah on his visit to the Sangam city.While in Allahabad, Shah will also meet the saints of the Akhara Parishad, including its chief Narendra Giri. The Akhara Parishad is the apex body of saints from all the 14 akharas that participate in the Kumbh and whose feedback on Kumbh 2019 will be an important one.Meanwhile, Kumbh 2019 is being seen as an opportunity for the BJP to connect with people ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The UP government has sent invitation to 70 lakh villages across India to participate in the grand Kumbh mela 2019.