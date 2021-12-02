Ahead of 2022 Polls, Amit Shah to Lay Foundation Stone for State University in Saharanpur; Priyanka Gandhi to Address ‘Pratigya Rally’ in Moradabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone for Ma Shakhumbhari State University in Saharanpur on Thursday. The state university will be built in 50.43 acres at a cost of around Rs 400 crore out of which the first installment of Rs 92 crore rupees has been released.

Home Minister will reach Saharanpur by helicopter at around 12:55pm where he will address a gathering on the occasion. Along with UP CM, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will also be present on the occasion where preparations have been made for accommodating around 1 lakh people. And ample security arrangements have been made for the occasion.

This initiative by BJP comes months ahead of crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections amid farmers’ protests. The Union Home Minister tweeted late on Wednesday night saying that it will be an important day tomorrow. “It is an important day tomorrow for Western Uttar Pradesh, I will lay the foundation stone for ‘Ma Shakumbhari University’ in Saharanpur. The Yogi Adityanath government working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with a determined spirit, considering education as the basis of the golden future of the state,” he tweeted.

On the other hand, Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing the ‘Pratigya Rally’ in Moradabad on Thursday. The rally is scheduled at a ground near Buddhi Vihar in which UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi along with other senior Congress leaders will be present.

Priyanka Gandhi will also be giving tips to Congress workers for the upcoming 2022 UP Assembly Polls and is expected to reach circuit house in Moradabad at around 11 am today on Thursday. She has been quite active in the state as the grand old party is trying to regain the lost political grounds in the state ahead of 2022 UP Assembly Elections.

