Ahead of 2022 UP Polls, PM Modi to Inaugurate Gorakhpur AIIMS in October

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that AIIMS in Gorakhpur will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October this year.

Speaking at a programme organized at Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium in Gorakhpur, UP CM said that till 2017 there were no facilities even in BRD Medical College, the only major medical centres in Gorakhpur and Basti region. Hundreds of children died due to encephalitis every month between July and October. There was no one to even talk about it. Once the government paid attention to the BRD Medical College, which was on the verge of closure, it emerged as a medical centre with better facilities during the Corona period.

The UP CM Yogi Adityanath further said, “Once there was only one medical college in Gorakhpur Basti zone, today medical colleges are being built in Deoria, Kushinagar and Siddharthnagar.” At the same time, the CM said that his government is working on a concrete action plan for the welfare of women destitute from Corona and it has been directed to provide immediate pension facility for such women.

“The government is preparing an action plan for destitute children. They have nothing to worry about because the government is standing with them, considering it as their full responsibility,” said CM Yogi. The chief minister while speaking about the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana started for the destitute children from Corona said, “No one can fill the space of parents, but our government is running many schemes for the better future of destitute children.”

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur Sadar MP Ravi Kishan appealed to the workers to get involved in the coming elections from today itself. “They should feel as if there is an election tomorrow. With this hard work, the workers should start reaching out to people and tell them about the work done by the government. Because once again in 2022, Yogi Adityanath has to be the chief minister. In the last two months there have been a lot of rumors about Yogi Adityanath, all this is done by the opposition.”

