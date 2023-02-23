Ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengaluru Visit, Cops Issue Traffic Advisory for These Key Areas | Check Details Here

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Bengaluru, the city traffic police issued a series of traffic restrictions in the Central Business District and nearby areas.

According to BJP sources, the home minister will on Thursday participate in ‘Vijay Sankalp Samavesh’ in Karnataka’s Bellary before addressing an interactive session on “Indian Polity 65 years Scenario and Paradigm Shift Under Modi" in Bengaluru, reports PTI.

Traffic restrictions were announced by the Bengaluru Traffic Police that will be in place from Thursday and will stay till Friday afternoon.

Some of the routes where traffic movement is likely to be disrupted include - Mysuru Bank Circle, Palace Road, CID Junction, Basaveshwara Junction, Ali Asker Road, Infantry Road, Coffee Board Junction, Manipal Junction, MG Road, Trinity Circle, Command Hospital, Domlur Water Tank, Indiranagar 100 feet Road, ISRO Junction, HAL & Airport Road Ballari Road, Mekhri Circle, Kaveri Theatre junction, Race Course Road, Taj West End and Town Hall area.

Amit Shah will reportedly also hold a brief meeting with party leaders in the poll-bound state to discuss strategies for the upcoming assembly elections.

Shah’s visit to Karnataka will be the second in a span of 12 days. He had earlier visited Dakshina Kannada district on February 11, where he had addressed a public meeting.

After his Karnataka tour, Shah is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh on February 24 where he will offer prayers at Maa Sharda Shaktipeeth temple in Satna, address a congregation of Kol tribals and inaugurate a medical college in the town.

