Ahead of Assembly Elections, Delhi Govt Directs Officials to Monitor CCTV Camera Footage of Liquor Warehouses

New Delhi: The Excise Department of the Delhi government has directed its officials to monitor CCTV camera footage of liquor warehouses on a daily basis, a move aimed at preventing the use of alcohol to influence voters in the run up to the assembly elections.

The department has issued an order appointing 11 designated officers for the task and directed them to ensure that CCTV footage of last 60 days is preserved, an official said. The assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the results declared on February 11.

The official said all the designated officers will be required to submit a certificate on a daily basis stating that CCTV cameras installed at the liquor warehouses were functioning and no irregular activity about illicit storage was noticed.

"At least 15 minutes of recording of warehouses should be viewed by the designated officer on daily basis in respect of each establishment under him or her," the department said. "The warehouses should be put under 24x7 CCTV monitoring. No liquor should be released without proper permit," the official said, citing the department's order.

