Ahead of Assembly Polls, Mamata Govt Announces Major IPS Reshuffle: Soumen Mitra Back at the Helm of Kolkata Police

In a major reshuffle ahead of the crucial assembly polls in West Bengal, Soumen Mitra has been appointed the new Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, while the existing CP Anuj Sharma has been shifted to the CID as Additional Director General of Police.

A total of 24 IPS were reshuffled on Saturday.

Prior to his promotion, Mitra held the post of Additional Director General of Police (Training).

The senior IPS officer did his schooling from St. Xavier’s Collegiate in Kolkata, and his higher education from the prestigious Presidency College in Kolkata and Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

He has done his BA, MA and M.Phil and graduated in History. He belongs to the 1988-batch in the West Bengal cadre.

In January 2016, in a major police reshuffle Rajeev Kumar, then ADG (CID) was made the Commissioner of Police to succeed Surajit Kar Purakayastha. Then, Mitra (who was the Kolkata Commissioner of Police) was transferred to CID as ADG.

Later, on May21, soon after the Trinamool Congress came back to power - Mitra was again shifted to the post of ADG & IGP Training.

Mitra handled many key posts and cases including the American Centre Terror Attack in 2002 in Kolkata as a deputy commissioner of the detective department of Kolkata Police.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Gyanwant Singh has also been shunted and Special Commissioner of Police, Jawed Shamim is the new Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order. IPS Gyanwant Singh has been made ADG, Armed Police.

The Commissioners of Howrah, Bidhannagar and Barrackpore Police Commissionerates were also changed and C Sudhakar, Supratim Sarkar and Ajay Nand will replace Kunal Agarwal, Mukesh and Manoj Verma respectively.

Kunal Agarwal was made DIG, Midnapore Range, Mukesh was made DIG, Barasat Range, while Manoj Verma was shifted to Counter Insurgency Force (CIF) as IGP.

Tanmoy Ray Chaudhuri was promoted to additional CP from IGP, traffic and Siddhi Nath Gupta was shifted to South Bengal as ADG. Earlier he was holding the post of ADG, CID.