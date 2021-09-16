Ahead of Assembly Polls, UP Govt Withdraws Stubble Burning Cases Registered Against 868 Farmers

In view of the upcoming Assembly Elections in 2022 and the impact of the farmers’ movement in western Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government has decided to take back around 900 cases registered against farmers for stubble burning and causing air pollution.

The Additional Chief Secretary Home, Avanish Awasthi has issued orders in this regard after the chief minister Adityanath announced to withdraw these cases. In Uttar Pradesh, 868 cases were registered against the farmers for stubble burning. Farmers play an important role in the economy and development of the state, therefore, the government has withdrawn 868 cases of stubble burning from farmers, a statement issued by Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Awasthi said.

Awasthi added in the order that the state government has ordered to withdraw the cases of stubble burning registered in different districts in view of the interests of the farmers during the corona epidemic. The accused farmers were booked under IPC and sections 188, 278, 290, and 291 of 1860 in the state.

In the past, CM had assured farmers that the cases registered against them for burning stubble would be taken care of. Also, if any fine has been imposed, it will also be waived off. Not only this, CM had also assured to consider the matter of increasing the support price of sugarcane.

