Ahead of August 9 Bharat Bandh, Prohibitory Orders Issued in Gwalior, Suspension of Internet Proposed in Bhind

Ahead of the August 9 Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups, prohibitive orders under section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in Gwalior district while the administration in Bhind proposed suspension of internet services in the district.Various Dalit organizations are protesting against the changes made by the Supreme Court in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and seeking release of Dalit workers who were jailed during the April 2 agitation in various states including Madhya Pradesh.Gwalior-Chambal region had witnessed a spate of violence during the April 2 Bandh.As per the orders of the district magistrate, the prohibitive orders came into force early on Wednesday. Section 144 that seeks to prevent any collective protest or demonstration at public places would be in effect till August 13.As part of the preventive measures, police would conduct search operations in boys hostels based on its periphery to the city. Visitors of crowded localities would also be kept under watch and police stations have been asked to keep a close eye on the protesters.The police is also monitoring social media posts. Efforts would be made to ensure normal operations at school, colleges and markets.The Bhind district collector Ashish Gupta has directed the department of home to suspend internet services in the district from 10 pm on August 8 to 6 am on August 10. The move seeks to curb the spread false and malicious rumours ahead of the stir.During the April 2 agitation, Bhind-Morena-Gwalior saw violent clashes and nine persons were killed in Madhya Pardesh. Curfew remained in place after for several days as tension prevailed in the aftermath of the clashes between Dalit groups, locals and the police.Police headquarters have been ordered to heighten vigil in areas which were affected by the bloody protests in April so as to prevent any untoward incident.