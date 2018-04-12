English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of Ayodhya Dispute’s Next Hearing in SC, Suggestion of ‘Manavta Mandir’ Resonates in Delhi
Sharing the same views, another representative of the panel, UP Shia Waqf Board chairperson Waseem Rizvi said that their endeavor is to strike a compromise.
Picture for Representation.
New Delhi: Ever since the Supreme Court began the final hearing in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, different people and groups have come forward as ‘negotiators’ to seek an out-of-court settlement in the decades-old legal battle.
Continuing the individual deliberations, a newly-found organisation, New Bharat Foundation, recently held a discussion on the issue, where members suggested that all religious places should be converted into ‘Manavta Mandir’ (temple of humanity).
As Hindu-Muslim community heads gathered at the discussion, titled ‘Ram Mandir: Chintan Se Samadhan’, chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ reverberated in the Delhi University auditorium.
Speaking at the event, Rashtriya Muslim Manch’s speaker Indresh Kumar said, “For Catholic Christians there is Vatican City. They have many churches but not all are Vatican. Similarly, there are many mosques but the holiest ones are considered to be in Mecca and Medina. In India, there are many Ram Mandirs, but all those temples are not Ram janambhoomi. There is only one Ram Janam Sthal. Over the years, some people have tried to dilute its significance by referring it as mere temple of Lord Ram.”
Kumar further said that the religious places of all communities should be converted into “Manavta Mandir”.
Sharing the same views, another representative of the panel, UP Shia Waqf Board chairperson Waseem Rizvi said that their endeavor is to strike a compromise.
“We have no problem if the masjid moves out of the area in Ayodhya and a temple is built instead. The mosque can be built in Lucknow, and we would like to call it Masjid-e-Aman (mosque of peace),” he said.
Mohammad Shabbir, who was officiating VC of AMU, said that he backs for out of court settlement in the issue. He gave examples of international settlements in disputed cases and said that it can be worked out here as well.
The Supreme court will resume hearing on the ongoing Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case on April 27.
New Bharat Foundation co-convener Vikkramaditya Singh claimed that their organisation has a core committee of seven people with equal participation of members from Muslim community. “Our organization is Delhi specific, but we will slowly expand,” he added.
Others present were Yatinder Singh, Professor Rakesh Kumar, former IPS Vikram Singh and Kusumlata Kedia from Varanasi. Minister of State Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju had also graced the event but did not speak at the event.
Also Watch
Continuing the individual deliberations, a newly-found organisation, New Bharat Foundation, recently held a discussion on the issue, where members suggested that all religious places should be converted into ‘Manavta Mandir’ (temple of humanity).
As Hindu-Muslim community heads gathered at the discussion, titled ‘Ram Mandir: Chintan Se Samadhan’, chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ reverberated in the Delhi University auditorium.
Speaking at the event, Rashtriya Muslim Manch’s speaker Indresh Kumar said, “For Catholic Christians there is Vatican City. They have many churches but not all are Vatican. Similarly, there are many mosques but the holiest ones are considered to be in Mecca and Medina. In India, there are many Ram Mandirs, but all those temples are not Ram janambhoomi. There is only one Ram Janam Sthal. Over the years, some people have tried to dilute its significance by referring it as mere temple of Lord Ram.”
Kumar further said that the religious places of all communities should be converted into “Manavta Mandir”.
Sharing the same views, another representative of the panel, UP Shia Waqf Board chairperson Waseem Rizvi said that their endeavor is to strike a compromise.
“We have no problem if the masjid moves out of the area in Ayodhya and a temple is built instead. The mosque can be built in Lucknow, and we would like to call it Masjid-e-Aman (mosque of peace),” he said.
Mohammad Shabbir, who was officiating VC of AMU, said that he backs for out of court settlement in the issue. He gave examples of international settlements in disputed cases and said that it can be worked out here as well.
The Supreme court will resume hearing on the ongoing Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case on April 27.
New Bharat Foundation co-convener Vikkramaditya Singh claimed that their organisation has a core committee of seven people with equal participation of members from Muslim community. “Our organization is Delhi specific, but we will slowly expand,” he added.
Others present were Yatinder Singh, Professor Rakesh Kumar, former IPS Vikram Singh and Kusumlata Kedia from Varanasi. Minister of State Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju had also graced the event but did not speak at the event.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|57
|43
|45
|145
|2
|England
|26
|31
|21
|78
|4
|South Africa
|10
|7
|9
|26
|5
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|6
|Canada
|8
|22
|18
|48
|7
|Scotland
|7
|11
|14
|32
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|8
|23
|9
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|16
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|17
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Call Herself 'Mother of the Country's Youngest Superstar'?
- ISRO Launches IRNSS-1I Navigation Satellite
- Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys Himself Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition
- Facebook Alternative Is Here Orkut Founder Launches Hello Network in India
- 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Launched in India for Rs 1.1 Crore