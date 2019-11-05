Ahead of Ayodhya Ruling, Muslim and RSS Leaders Vow to Maintain Brotherhood and Social Harmony

New Delhi: Members of various sects, educationists and socio-political leaders from the Muslim community attended a group meeting organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict expected before November 17.

The Muslim community members, who attended the meeting at the residence of Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, received an invite that did not clarify a specific agenda. Those in attendance included members of the Shia and Sunni sects, the Deobandi and the Sufis.

The 75-member delegation interacted with Naqvi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 'Sah Sarkaryavah' Krishna Gopal, Akhil Bhartiya 'Sah Sampark' Pramukh Ramlal and former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain. The RSS leaders urged them to keep all channels of communication open with them.

The discussion centred around strengthening the fabric of social harmony, brotherhood and unity in the country, and not making provocative statements in the run-up to the highly anticipated verdict and the situation after it.

Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Monday had issued a statement to his students and teaching faculty on showing respect for the Ayodhya verdict. "I was called for the group meeting and I think its important that all communication channels remain open," he said on Tuesday. "Dialogue is important for democracy. Ahead of the verdict, I issued a statement to my students on showing respect and maturity. I repeated the same thing here."

Union Minister Naqvi described the meeting as "very constructive and fruitful".

"Intellectuals, religious leaders, academicians from Muslim community expressed commitment to strengthen fabric of social harmony, brotherhood, unity under any circumstances and defeat forces who want to disturb harmony and peace," he said in a tweet.

Meeting of prominent people from religious, social, educational fields of Muslim community was organized at my residence in New Delhi in which all prominent people & intellectuals emphasized on strengthening the fabric of social harmony, brotherhood and unity in the country. pic.twitter.com/JeVFMEzs0o — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) November 5, 2019

Akhtarul Wasey, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Islamic Studies at Jamia Millia Islamia, said, "The group meeting had people from all orientations. It was a mixed gathering of educationists, social political leaders, Deobandis, Sufis and Shias. There is no harm in holding discussions as we are all committed to the spirit of Hindustan. In a democracy, dialogue is very important."

Wasey said that Muslims who attended the meeting have committed to respecting the apex court's verdict. "Our commitment is not to any political party but the Constitution and Hindustan," he added.

Others who attended were Lucknow-based cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind General Secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani, former MP and editor of 'Nai Duniya' Shahid Siddiqui, Anjuman Ajmer Sharif President Syyed Moinuddin Chishti, Justice (retired) Zakiullah and Maulana Athar Dehlavi. Dehlavi is the chairman of the Anjuman Minhaje Rasool, an Islamic organisation working for peace and communal harmony.

"All the people present at the meeting expressed their commitment to strengthen and protect the fabric of the socio-communal harmony, brotherhood and unity of the country under any circumstances," said the statement from Naqvi's office.

In the two-hour meeting, the dignitaries appealed to the citizens to be cautious of such elements who are engaged in a conspiracy to harm the unity and harmony of the society for their vested interests.

Both the Muslim and RSS leaders present at the meeting emphasised that "unity in diversity" is their cultural commitment — it is the collective responsibility of all sections of the society to protect this strength of unity.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.