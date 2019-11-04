Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict, BJP Asks its Workers, Spokespersons to Restrain from Making Provocative Statements

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had issued a similar word of caution to its cadre a few days ago.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
File photo of the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

New Delhi Ahead of the expected Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case, the BJP on Monday asked its party workers and spokespersons to restrain from making emotive and provocative statements on the Ram temple issue.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had issued a similar word of caution to its cadre a few days ago.

At a meeting of the party's spokespersons, media and social media departments from across the country, BJP's central leadership told them to avoid making unnecessary statements on the Ram temple issue, sources aware of the deliberations said.

The Sangh's top brass in its recent meeting of 'pracharaks' had told them not to celebrate or carry out processions if Ram temple judgement comes in its favour.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi reserved its judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case on October 16 after a marathon 40-day daily hearing. The verdict is expected before Justice Gogoi retires on November 17.

In his latest edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on October 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recalled how the government, political parties and the civil society prevented attempts to create fissures when the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the disputed land in Ayodhya was to be delivered.

Modi described it as an example of how a united voice can strengthen the country.

