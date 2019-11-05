Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict, Faizabad Police Deploys 16,000 Volunteers to Keep Eye on Social Media

The SSP said they are ready to deal with terror attacks, communal riots, public resentment, any danger to the disputed site and have also taken care of all loopholes.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict, Faizabad Police Deploys 16,000 Volunteers to Keep Eye on Social Media
Representative image.

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict in the Supreme Court, Faizabad police have deployed 16,000 volunteers to keep an eye against objectionable content on social media, an official said.

A similar number of volunteers have been put in place across 1,600 localities in the district to maintain calm when the order on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is delivered, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is expected to deliver the verdict in the case before his retirement on November 17.

On Saturday, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha had issued orders against the use of social media to "insult" deities or to install idols and hold processions related to Ram Janmabhoomi. He also extended prohibitory orders till December 28, mentioning apprehension of breach of peace ahead of the verdict.

The SSP said they are ready to deal with terror attacks, communal riots, public resentment, any danger to the disputed site and have also taken care of all loopholes.

They have prepared a four layered security plan. In case one plan fails, it will be taken over by another, the official added.

The police have appointed 16,000 volunteers in 1,600 localities of the district to encourage people to remain calm and the same number of "digital volunteers" will keep a vigil on social media. The administration has also created several WhatsApp groups for volunteers to pass on information, the SSP said.

Four security zones have been created -- red, yellow, green and blue. While red and yellow will be manned by Central Para Military Forces (CPMF), green and blue will be manned by civil police, he said.

The red security zone covers the disputed site, the yellow zone covers 5 miles periphery of Ayodhya, the green covers 14 miles periphery of the temple town and the blue zone covers the adjoining districts of Ayodhya.

Seven hundred government schools, 50 UP Board- aided schools and 25 CBSE schools have been taken over to accommodate security forces.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram