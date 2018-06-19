GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Ahead of Bihar 10th Result 2018, 200 Answer Sheets Go Missing from SS Balika School

The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board will publish the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or Bihar Matric Result, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2018, 9:51 PM IST
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) was supposed to be declared on June 20, tomorrow. But, due to discrepancies regarding answer sheets, board officials have today (June 19) confirmed that the declaration of the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 will happen on June 26 at 11:30 am (Tuesday). The Bihar Board BSEB will declare the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 result on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

Ahead of the Bihar Board Result, a bag containing 200 answer sheets goes missing from SS Balika Inter school in Gopalaganj. The school authorities have registered a complaint.
The police said that the investigation into the matter is underway.

According to the BSEB  Bihar School Examination Board, the Bihar Board 2018 Examinations for class 10 commenced from 21 February and ended on 28 February. The students can also check their Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018, BSEB Bihar Class 10 Result or Bihar Board Class 10 Results on these websites as well bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net

Steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018:

* Log on to the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB website biharboard.ac.in

* Click on the  Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018

* Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear

* Download the Bihar Board Matric result and take a print out for further reference

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) have directed the students to wear slippers or flip-flops and not shoes along with socks during the Bihar Matric examinations this year. Nearly 17.70 lakhs students sat for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
