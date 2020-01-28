Take the pledge to vote

Ahead of Budget Session, Lok Sabha Speaker & Rajya Sabha Chairman to Meet Leaders of Political Parties

According to sources, the meetings are aimed at ensuring that the upcoming Parliament session goes on smoothly and there are no disruptions.

PTI

January 28, 2020
Ahead of Budget Session, Lok Sabha Speaker & Rajya Sabha Chairman to Meet Leaders of Political Parties
File photo of Parliament House.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened a meeting of the leaders of various political parties in the evening of January 30, while Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has convened a similar meeting at his residence on January 31.

The government has also convened a meeting of the leaders of all political parties in the morning of January 30.

According to sources, the meetings are aimed at ensuring that the upcoming Parliament session goes on smoothly and there are no disruptions. The leaders of various parties in the Upper House have been invited by Naidu to his residence in the evening, as well as by Birla, for separate meetings.

It maybe recalled that for the first time, the Rajya Sabha witnessed a 100 per cent productivity during the last two sessions, which Naidu said was an indication of "the ship of RS passing through stormy waters being steadied". At the upcoming meeting, the Rajya Sabha chairman is likely to appeal to the leaders of various parties to continue with that positive momentum during the important Budget Session.

The session will commence on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament and continue till February 11.

After a break, it will again commence on March 2 and continue till April 3.

