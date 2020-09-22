Ahead of Bypolls in MP, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announce Rs 10,000 Yearly to Farmers

In a bid to attract farmers, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 10,000 per annum for farmers in Madhya Pradesh under ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ ahead of bypolls in the state.

Earlier, the farmers used to receive Rs 6000 in three instalments per annum under PM Samman Nidhi announced by the central government in the past.

“Today I have decided to tag two more instalments of Rs two thousand each in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi from CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana and farmers will now get Rs 10,000 per year,” CM Chouhan announced at a function in Bhopal on Tuesday.

In the last assembly elections in the state, the Congress party made the government in the state after it announced farm loan waiver and the party is again campaigning for farm loan endeavours accusing BJP of not letting it implement the scheme.

Farmers across Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the three agriculture-related bills that have been passed by the parliament. The farmer bodies and opposition are also united with the farmers in the opposition of the bill that they allege will remove the MSP from produce. Farmers in MP are also outraged over the farm bills.

CM Chouhan’s announcement is also being seen as a move to placate farmers ahead of by-polls to 27 seats in the state.

The Chouhan government has recently dispensed crop insurance compensation among farmers in the state. Chouhan was speaking at an event organised on kisan credit card distribution and transfer of funds to banks for crop loans.