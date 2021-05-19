Ahead of Covid Third Wave, UP CM Instructs to Make 100 bed PICU for Children in Every Medical College

As the experts are describing children as more vulnerable to a possible third wave of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government has already started preparations on a war footing to save the children from any such possible wave under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Recently, the Mumbai High Court had also praised these preparations.

Before taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath had been working towards eradicating the menace of Japanese Encephalitis and other vector-borne diseases in the Purvanchal region of the state since 1998. Even after becoming the CM of the state in 2017, Yogi Adityanath has been working towards the cause of encephalitis at CHC and PHC levels.

In more than three dozen sensitive districts, awareness about cleanliness and hygiene campaigns has pushed the menace of encephalitis on the verge of ending. The experiences of fighting with encephalitis will also be helpful in protecting children from Coronavirus. The government plans to equip hospitals with the Pediatrics Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in order to combat the expected third wave of coronavirus.

The UP CM has also instructed to keep 100 bed PICU ready for children in all medical colleges of the state. Doctors from Baba Raghav Das Medical College Gorakhpur and King George Medical University Lucknow will train the rest of the doctors and para-medical staff for this, with nearly four decades of experience of protecting the innocent from encephalitis.

Before Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister in 2017, thousands of children died every year from encephalitis. The number of physically and mentally challenged people was almost double. In his two-decade parliamentary term, Yogi Adityanath became the voice of the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh from road to parliament against encephalitis. In every session of Parliament, he used to raise his voice vigorously to prevent children from this deadly disease. As soon as the command of the province came into the hands of Yogi Adtyanath, he made an effective action plan to eradicate encephalitis. The coordinated efforts made during his four-year tenure have resulted in a 95% drop in deaths due to encephalitis.

