Ahead of Crucial Meet, VIP Darshan at Tirumala Temple Banned for 3 Days

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has imposed a ban on the VIP darshan at the Tirumala temple of Andhra Pradesh from November 13 to 15. The decision has been taken ahead of the 29th South Zonal Council meeting. Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of all the southern states and other Union Ministers will participate in the meeting. The TTD is also planning to mandate the covid vaccination certificate for the visitors to the temple.

As per the official statement of TTD, “No recommendation letter will be considered till November 13, 14 and 15. It is an appeal to all the devotees that they plan the visit to Tirumala temple accordingly.”

As per the reports, the 3-day ban on VIP darshan at the temple comes even as the officials and the authorities of various departments and agencies, including APSRTC, Tourism, South Central Railway and Hoteliers Association are taking measures to increase the number of pilgrims to revive the economy of the hill town on TTD.

On Saturday, the meeting between TTD and officials of tourism and hotel business was held on making the second dose of vaccination, a vaccination certificate or a covid-19 negative test report compulsory for all the devotees visiting the temple.

The number of pilgrims visiting the Tirumala temple at present is less than 30,000 per day.

An official said that before the pandemic, about 70 to 80 thousand devotees used to visit the temple every day.

