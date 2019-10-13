Ahead of Devendra Fadnavis' Rally, Farmer Wearing BJP T-shirt Commits Suicide in Maharashtra
Earlier on Sunday, CM Fadnavis had raked up the spate of farmer suicides in the state, holding Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar responsible.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Ahead of CM Devendra Fadnavis' rally, a debt-ridden farmer committed suicide in Buldhana district. The 35-year-old farmer, Raju Talware had been wearing a BJP t-shirt when he hung himself from a tree.
Buldhana has often made the news for the drastic increase in the number of farmer deaths. According to a TOI report earlier this year, the district ranked third among the six most affected districts in the eastern region of Vidharbha with over 315 farmer suicides.
Earlier on Sunday, CM Fadnavis had raked up the issues of farmer suicides in the state while criticising NCP chief Sharad Pawar. "Farmer suicides are the sin of Sharad Pawar and his government in Maharashtra when farmers started committing suicides," he had said in a rally Vidarbha.
Fadnavis will be addressing rallies in Jalgaon, Buldhana and Mumbai on Sunday.
