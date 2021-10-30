Ahead of Diwali, Gorakhpur-Ernakulam Special Train to Travel via Bhopal and Itarsi

The Indian Railways has announced that they would operate several festive special trains or add extra coaches to the already operating trains for the comfort of the commuters.

According to a senior Indian Railways official, the Gorakhpur-Ernakulam-Gorakhpur special train will be operated via Bhopal and Itarasi during the festive season. The train will make a total of three trips in each direction.

As per the notification issued by the Indian Railways, the Gorakhpur-Ernakulam Express Special Train (05303) will run on October 30, November 6 and November 13. It will depart from Gorakhpur station at 8.30 am, while the Ernakulam-Gorakhpur Express special train (05304) will operate on November 1, 8 and 15. This train will leave Ernakulam station at 11.55 pm.

Gorakhpur-Ernakulam-Gorakhpur Express Special train will halt at Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Aishbagh, Kanpur Central, Orai, Jhansi, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Ballarshah, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongal, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur. , Coimbatore, Palakkad Junction, Thrissur and Alua stations.

The railways is also introducing a sleeper class special train (02183/02184 Bhopal-Pratapgarh-Bhopal) between Bhopal and Pratapgarh stations and has announced to add a coach to the Habibganj-Santragachi-Habibganj Humsafar Express Special train.

According to reports, railways will be adding additional coaches with the Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Express Special (09465/09466), Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishnav Devi Katra Express Special (02919/02920) and Surat-Muzaffarpur Express Special (09059/09060).

The Indian Railways has also announced the operation of 14 passenger trains passing through Ratlam Division with extra coaches during the festive season. According to a railway officer, one additional sleeper class coach will be installed in Bandra Terminus-Udaipur special train (02901) from October 30 to November 18 and Udaipur-Bandra Terminus (02902) from October 31 to November 19.

In the Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Nagpur (09223) train, a sleeper class coach will be added from November 2 to November 23. Similarly, the Nagpur-Dr. In Ambedkar Nagar (09224), too, will have an additional sleeper class coach from November 3 to November 24. From November 4 to November 21, Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Kamakhya (09305) and Kamakhya-Dr Ambedkar Nagar (09306) will have an additional sleeper class coach from November 7 to November 28.

