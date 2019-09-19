Ahead of Durga Puja, 50 Dengue Cases Reported in a Single Ward in Kolkata

Nearly 50 residents, including children of Ward No 99 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), have tested positive for dengue in the last few days. Ward No 99 includes areas like Ramgarh, Vidyasagar Colony and Raipur Mandalpara.

The city has seen a spike in cases of mosquito-borne diseases including malaria, dengue and chikungunya following the monsoons.

The KMC health department recorded more than 150 dengue cases in areas like New Alipore, Golf Green, Jodhpur Park, Jadavpur and Bagha Jatin, reported Indian Express. Last year, too, these were the areas that were the worst-affected, the report added.

On Monday, KMC health department in-charge, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, took stock of the situation. In conversation with Indian Express, he said that the maximum number of dengue cases are recorded during this time of the year and it is important to take precautionary measures. He further added that they organise a lot of awareness programmes throughout the year, but it is also the responsibility of the people living in those areas to ensure hygiene and cleanliness so that the mosquito-borne disease can be prevented.

The report alluded to a recent revelation by Chief Minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee in the state Assembly that 17 people had died of the vector-borne disease till September 5 in 2019 and nearly 10,500 have been affected by dengue in the state. Banerjee, in her statement in the Assembly said that everyone needs to play a positive role in combating the dengue menace. She further asked for the situation to not be politicized.

The Health Department of the KMC is planning to offer 120 prizes to the Durga Puja committees this year, to acknowledge their efforts in creating dengue awareness.

They will be awarded under the Swastha Bandhab Sarad Samman. The initiative was taken by the civic body last year too and prizes were given to 80 Puja committees.

Speaking about the same, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh had revealed that they had found quite a few number of dengue cases being reported after Durga Puja. Keeping that in mind, they decided to involve the Puja committees in their campaign against dengue.

