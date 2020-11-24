News18 Logo

Haryana Seals Border with Punjab on Nov 26, 27 in View of Farmers' March to Delhi

The Railways could not resume train services in Punjab on Friday as 22 of the 31 locations were still blocked by farmers. (Image: PTI)

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police issued an advisory for the public, asking them to modify their travel plans. Khattar said they have advised people to avoid travelling along the state borders with Punjab for the two days as these will remain sealed.

In view of farmers' protest march towards Delhi against the Centre's farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the state borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27.

