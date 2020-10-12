Ahead of Festive Season, CM Mamata Urges People to Strictly Adhere to Covid-19 Regulations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said there are instances of Covid-19 becoming air borne and the community transmission of the contagion has started in the state and urged people to strictly adhere to the regulations during the coming festive season.

Banerjee, who was speaking after a cabinet meeting, said ”I ask everybody to follow the Covid-19 safety protocols during the festive season. There are instance of community transmission of COVID-19 and also the contagion becoming air borne.” State Chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said measures are being taken bring down the cost of coronavirus tests and treatment.