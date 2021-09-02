Ahead of Ganeshotsav 2021, Mumbai Joint Commissioner Takes Stock of Situation

Vishwas Nangre Patil, the Joint Commissioner (law and order) of Mumbai, has asked all the police stations in the maximum city to stay vigilant ahead of Ganeshotsav 2021. Besides, the third wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic could also strike the country in September-October, another reason why the citizenry must maintain social distancing and take other precautions.

Vishwas Nangre Patil held a meeting via video conference with the senior police inspectors, deputy commissioner of police and additional commissioner of the police department to give instructions ahead of Ganeshotsav.

To gear up for Maharashtra’s one of the most awaited events, the Mumbai Police has beefed up security in the city for the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which began on Saturday amid the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the reports, the police force in the city is on high alert with more than 5,000 CCTV cameras installed. Earlier, the police in a statement, said, “As Moharram is also coinciding with Ganeshotsav this year, so the security arrangements have been made accordingly," adding that in communally sensitive areas, heavy security will be set up.

Vishwas Nangre, while instructing police on Wednesday, said: “A strict action will be taken against those who will not adhere to the police rules and against those found not following the COVID-19 norms during the 10-day festivity."

The Mumbai Police has appealed to Ganeshotsav Mandals and temples to provide an online darshan facility for the devotees. The token system has been set up for devotees, who want to visit the temple or Mandals.

According to the officials, on the occasion of Ganeshotsav, a total of 13 special police squads will be deployed across the city. The 12 special police squads include 11 constables, a police inspector, 1 API, 2 PSIs. One special police squad will be deployed in every zone of the city. There are a total of 13 zones in the city and the teams will ensure that no unwanted incident takes place during the Ganeshotsav and that people adhere to the COVID-19 norms.

