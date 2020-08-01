Ahead of Grand Event, BJP Leader Claims Ram Temple Foundation Stone Was Laid Back in 1989

BJP stalwart Vinay Katiyar, once a pioneer of the Ram Temple movement, on Saturday claimed that the foundation stone of the Ram Janambhumi was laid back in 1989.

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'Bhumi Pujan' and 'Shila Pujan' for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“The foundation stone of Ram Temple was laid back in 1989 by Kamleshwar Chaupal, now only the 'Bhumi Pujan' and 'Shila Pujan' will be done by Modi," Katiyar said on the foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya. "The way Sardar Patel worked for the Somnath temple, the same way Prime Minister Modi is working for the Ram temple.”

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring all the arrangements ahead of the much-awaited occasion. At a recent meeting with saints of Ayodhya, Adityanath said the auspicious moment had come after 500 years of struggle and would be celebrated like Diwali.

The occasion will be live-streamed on Doordarshan so that the devotees across the globe can attend it. Mahant Kanhaiya Das, president of Ayodhya Sant Samiti, said Diwali will be celebrated in Ayodhya from August 3, while other religious activities will also be performed. Saints will also participate in 108 Hanuman Chalisa recitations in the temples.