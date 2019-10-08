Ahead Of Haryana Assembly Election, Leader From OP Chautala's INLD Joins Congress
Charanjeet Singh Rori joined the Congress in Sirsa in the presence of the party's Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja.
File image of Charanjeet Singh Rori (Image: Charanjeet Singh Rori/Facebook)
Chandigarh: In a setback to Om Prakash Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal, days before the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls, party MP Charanjeet Singh Rori joined the Congress on Tuesday.
Charanjeet Singh Rori joined the Congress in Sirsa in the presence of the party's Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja. He was the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MP from Sirsa from 2014-19.
He joined the Congress days after former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who had contested unsuccessfully from Sirsa in 2009 and 2014 assembly polls, quit the party.
After joining Congress, Mr Rori said the party is the only viable alternative in the state. He said that the party will wrest power from the BJP, which has failed to deliver on various fronts.
After a vertical split in the INLD last year owing to a feud in the Chautala clan, the party has been virtually decimated.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rich Folks Take Note, Samsung Galaxy Fold Goes up For Preorder Again From October 11
- Saaho Actress Evelyn Sharma Gets Engaged to Her Australia-based Boyfriend
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Share New Stunning Pics From Second Wedding
- BSNL Updates PV 1699 Plan: Offers 455 Days Validity, 2GB Data With Unlimited Calling and SMS
- Vodafone Testing Open Cellular Radio Tech That Could Lower Cellphone Rates