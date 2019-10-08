Take the pledge to vote

Ahead Of Haryana Assembly Election, Leader From OP Chautala's INLD Joins Congress

Charanjeet Singh Rori joined the Congress in Sirsa in the presence of the party's Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 11:34 PM IST
Ahead Of Haryana Assembly Election, Leader From OP Chautala's INLD Joins Congress
File image of Charanjeet Singh Rori (Image: Charanjeet Singh Rori/Facebook)

Chandigarh: In a setback to Om Prakash Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal, days before the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls, party MP Charanjeet Singh Rori joined the Congress on Tuesday.

Charanjeet Singh Rori joined the Congress in Sirsa in the presence of the party's Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja. He was the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MP from Sirsa from 2014-19.

He joined the Congress days after former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who had contested unsuccessfully from Sirsa in 2009 and 2014 assembly polls, quit the party.

After joining Congress, Mr Rori said the party is the only viable alternative in the state. He said that the party will wrest power from the BJP, which has failed to deliver on various fronts.

After a vertical split in the INLD last year owing to a feud in the Chautala clan, the party has been virtually decimated.

