Ahead of I-Day, NIA Targets Terror: Islamic State Module in Delhi Busted, Active Member Arrested

Ahead of Independence Day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted an Islamic State (IS) module in Delhi.
On Saturday, the NIA arrested Mohsin Ahmad for his “active” involvement with the IS.
The agency conducted searches at his residence at Batla House in Delhi and found him to be involved in online and on-ground activities of the IS.
According to the NIA, Ahmad, originally from Patna, was involved in collection of funds for the IS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad.
He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency, the source said.
The NIA presented the accused in a Delhi court and sought seven days custody.