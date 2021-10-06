Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup, These 4 Indian Bowlers Are in Redhot Form

The ICC T20 world cup will start on October 17, just a day after the completion of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. India will open its campaign playing against their arch-rival Pakistan on October 24. Four spinners and three fast bowlers have been included in the 15-member squad for the upcoming tournament. Of the seven bowlers, four bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakraborty — are in great form and have been bowling exceptionally well for their franchise in IPL.

Mumbai Indians (MI) fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has taken 19 wickets in 13 matches this IPL. Bumrah is at number three on the list of bowlers who have taken the most wickets in IPL 2021. Bumrah also performed brilliantly in the Test series against England.

This season of IPL may not have been good for Punjab Kings, but their ace bowler Mohammed Shami has taken 18 wickets in 13 matches. On average, Shami is taking a wicket every 16th ball that he has bowled in IPL 2021.

Spinner Axar Patel has played an important role in ensuring the top spot for Delhi Capitals and making it to the playoffs. Patel has taken 14 wickets in 9 matches. Patel has conceded runs at an economy rate of just 6.05.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Varun Chakraborty has taken 15 wickets in the current IPL season. He has taken 32 wickets in the last 28 IPL matches on UAE pitches. He can prove to be the trump card for Team India. His economy rate is also only 6.73.

Apart from these four players, other bowlers who have been included in the Indian team for the ICC T20 world cup are - Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

