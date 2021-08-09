Ahead of Independence Day, CISF, Local Police & IB Organise Security Awareness Camp for Citizens

In a bid to increase security in Kolkata Airport ahead of August 15, the CISF, local police and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Sunday afternoon jointly organised security awareness camps on the roads. They have informed people about the what to do if they noticed any Drone activities in there areas.

The security sensitisation drive for the residents living around airport premises was conducted in coordination with Bidhan Nagar police, traffic cops, SIB and IB in view of the high alert on Independence Day.

The CISF personnel and representatives of local police and members of Bankra Masjid committee visited the densely populated areas around the airport perimeter — Bankra, Birati, Sarat Colony, Kaikhali, Bablatala near Jama Masjid, Narkail Bagan, Narayanpur and Saurav Ganguly Avenue Narayanpur. The residents were sensitised about the importance of airport security and the role it plays.

The locals were asked to immediately inform the CISF C/R and local police if they notice any suspicious activities or spot drones.

They were also asked by the officials to not feed birds from their terraces as it often results in ‘bird hit’ to the aircrafts. The officials also requested the locals to not use air in the area and were sensitised about the importance of police verification of unknown persons.

They were also asked to cooperate with the CISF, local police and administration to make the operations of the NSCBI Airport safe and secure.

