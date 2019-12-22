Ahead of Local Body Polls, 21 Tonnes of Onions Seized by Election Flying Squad in TN
The onions being transported from Maharashtra to a trader in the district was seized as the lorry driver could not produce supporting documents.
Representative image.
Nagapattinam(TN): Election flying squad officials on Sunday seized 21 tonnes of onion from a vehicle near Sirkazhi in the district. The seizure was effected during vehicle checks carried
out to monitor large scale movement of cash and other articles in the district ahead of the local body polls scheduled to be held on December 27 in the state.
The onions being transported from Maharashtra to a trader in the district was seized as the lorry driver could not produce supporting documents. The vehicle was handed over to the police.
