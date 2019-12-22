Take the pledge to vote

Ahead of Local Body Polls, 21 Tonnes of Onions Seized by Election Flying Squad in TN

The onions being transported from Maharashtra to a trader in the district was seized as the lorry driver could not produce supporting documents.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2019, 8:29 PM IST
Ahead of Local Body Polls, 21 Tonnes of Onions Seized by Election Flying Squad in TN
Representative image.

Nagapattinam(TN): Election flying squad officials on Sunday seized 21 tonnes of onion from a vehicle near Sirkazhi in the district. The seizure was effected during vehicle checks carried

out to monitor large scale movement of cash and other articles in the district ahead of the local body polls scheduled to be held on December 27 in the state.

The onions being transported from Maharashtra to a trader in the district was seized as the lorry driver could not produce supporting documents. The vehicle was handed over to the police.

