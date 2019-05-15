Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ahead of Lok Sabha Election Results, PM Modi to Seek Blessings of Lord Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the Kedarnath shrine on May 18 and offer prayers to lord Kedarnath.

Anupam Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Election Results, PM Modi to Seek Blessings of Lord Kedarnath
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Dehradun: With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections drawing to a close, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the revered Hindu shrine Kedarnath on Saturday, official sources said on Wednesday.

The office bearers of Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC), which manages the shrines, have been asked to coordinate with the administrative officials about the PM’s visit.

This year the repeated snowfall in Kedarnath shrine has remained a big concern for the administration. A fresh spell of snow covered the shrine on Tuesday. Top state officials, including chief secretary UK Singh, toured Kedarnath on Tuesday and took stock of the situation. Rudraprayag district magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said, “We usually remain ready as far preparations at the shrine are concerned”.

However, Ashok Khatri, vice chairman, BKTC told News18 that officials have asked them to “stay ready” for the Modi’s tour. Khatri said accommodation has been reserved for the Prime Minister’s visit. “We have enough accommodation for PM Modi and his staff so that (stay) won’t be an issue,” Khatri said.

Modi has spoken about his connection with the Kedarnath shrine in the past. He keeps visiting the shrine and last year was present at the opening and closing of its portals. The Prime Minister’s Office has been instrumental in the restoration of the Kedarnath valley after June 2013 flashfloods that killed over 5,000 people.

Sources say ahead of the Lok Sabha election results, the PM would perform religious rituals at the shrine and seek blessings. He may also visit Badrinath on the second day of his tour. Polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls will take place on May 19.


