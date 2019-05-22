English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of LS Poll Results, Centre Warns Broadcasters Against Airing News on Entertainment Channels
The ministry directive made no mention of potential penalties that may be imposed should any channel fail to comply.
People stand in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth. (News18)
New Delhi: Reiterating an already existing mandate, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Wednesday warned non-news television channels from airing news content, a day before results for the Lok Sabha elections are declared.
I&B Ministry Director (BC) Amit Katoch issued a communication to all private satellite television channels spelling out the differences in the nature of content being aired.
The directive reiterated the mandates issued to all television channels, which divide them into two categories — non-news and current affairs, and news and current affairs. All non-news satellite television channels are prohibited from carrying any content related to news and current affairs and are solely meant for broadcasting entertainment content.
A 'news and current affairs TV channel' means a channel which has elements of news and current affairs in its programme content.
At the time of applying for a non-news TV channel, the applicant company gives an undertaking that the proposed channel is purely an entertainment channel and does not have any news or current affairs based programme.
"It is hereby advised that all TV channels may strictly ensure that there is no violation of the aforementioned conditions of the guidelines," said the directive.
However, the communication makes no mention of potential penalties that may be imposed should any channel fail to comply.
After seven phases spread over 38 says, the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 23.
I&B Ministry Director (BC) Amit Katoch issued a communication to all private satellite television channels spelling out the differences in the nature of content being aired.
The directive reiterated the mandates issued to all television channels, which divide them into two categories — non-news and current affairs, and news and current affairs. All non-news satellite television channels are prohibited from carrying any content related to news and current affairs and are solely meant for broadcasting entertainment content.
A 'news and current affairs TV channel' means a channel which has elements of news and current affairs in its programme content.
At the time of applying for a non-news TV channel, the applicant company gives an undertaking that the proposed channel is purely an entertainment channel and does not have any news or current affairs based programme.
"It is hereby advised that all TV channels may strictly ensure that there is no violation of the aforementioned conditions of the guidelines," said the directive.
However, the communication makes no mention of potential penalties that may be imposed should any channel fail to comply.
After seven phases spread over 38 says, the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 23.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results