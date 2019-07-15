Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections, 91 IPS and State Police Officers Transferred

Mumbai: With the Maharashtra assembly elections round the corner, the BJP-led state government on Monday transferred as many as 91 IPS and SPS (state police

service) officers of the DCP and SP ranks.

The list includes Chandar Kishore Meena, Pranay Ashok, Ankit Goyal, Ranjan Sharma, Somnath Gharge, Mohan Dahikar, Shrikant Paropkar, D S Swami, Nandkumar Thakur, who has been transferred to Mumbai as a DCP, an official said.

IPS officers Vikram Deshmane and Vinaykumar Rathod have been transferred to the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), he said.

Pravin Patil, who was chief security officer of Vidhan Bhavan Security, will now head crime branch of Navi Mumbai Police.

Abhishek Trimukhe, current DCP (Zone I) in Mumbai, has been shifted to state police headquarters as an Assistant Inspector General of Police (Planning and Coordination).

Gondia superintendent of police Vinita Sahu has been shifted to Navi Mumbai Police and DCP Headquarters.

IPS officer Hari Balaji N has been transferred to Amaravati Rural as SP, Harsh Poddar as SP of Beed district, Amogh Gaonkar as SP of Akola district, Pandit Kamlakar as SP of Nandurbar and Mangesh Shinde as SP of Gondia.

Rajkumar Shinde and Smartna Patil have been transferred to Thane city police as DCPs.

While Rupali Ambure has been shifted as SP, Governor's security in SPU, Namrata Patil is given the responsibility as DCP, Coastal Security State Intelligence Department.

The assembly elections are due in September-October this year.