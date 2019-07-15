Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections, 91 IPS and State Police Officers Transferred

The list includes Chandar Kishore Meena, Pranay Ashok, Ankit Goyal, Ranjan Sharma, Somnath Gharge, Mohan Dahikar, Shrikant Paropkar, D S Swami, Nandkumar Thakur, who has been transferred to Mumbai as a DCP, an official said.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 11:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections, 91 IPS and State Police Officers Transferred
File photo of Maharashtra CM Fadnavis (PTI)
Loading...

Mumbai: With the Maharashtra assembly elections round the corner, the BJP-led state government on Monday transferred as many as 91 IPS and SPS (state police

service) officers of the DCP and SP ranks.

The list includes Chandar Kishore Meena, Pranay Ashok, Ankit Goyal, Ranjan Sharma, Somnath Gharge, Mohan Dahikar, Shrikant Paropkar, D S Swami, Nandkumar Thakur, who has been transferred to Mumbai as a DCP, an official said.

IPS officers Vikram Deshmane and Vinaykumar Rathod have been transferred to the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), he said.

Pravin Patil, who was chief security officer of Vidhan Bhavan Security, will now head crime branch of Navi Mumbai Police.

Abhishek Trimukhe, current DCP (Zone I) in Mumbai, has been shifted to state police headquarters as an Assistant Inspector General of Police (Planning and Coordination).

Gondia superintendent of police Vinita Sahu has been shifted to Navi Mumbai Police and DCP Headquarters.

IPS officer Hari Balaji N has been transferred to Amaravati Rural as SP, Harsh Poddar as SP of Beed district, Amogh Gaonkar as SP of Akola district, Pandit Kamlakar as SP of Nandurbar and Mangesh Shinde as SP of Gondia.

Rajkumar Shinde and Smartna Patil have been transferred to Thane city police as DCPs.

While Rupali Ambure has been shifted as SP, Governor's security in SPU, Namrata Patil is given the responsibility as DCP, Coastal Security State Intelligence Department.

The assembly elections are due in September-October this year.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram