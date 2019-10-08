Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls, BJP, Shiv Sena Convince Rebels to Withdraw Nominations in Aurangabad

On the last date of withdrawal of nominations on Monday, several dissenters, who had entered the poll fray against BJP minister Atul Save, outgoing Assembly's Speaker Haribhau Bagade and other official nominees, backed out.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls, BJP, Shiv Sena Convince Rebels to Withdraw Nominations in Aurangabad
Image for representation

Aurangabad: The BJP and Shiv Sena have succeeded in convincing most of the rebels to withdraw their nominations against official candidates of the two allies in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district for the upcoming Assembly polls.

On the last date of withdrawal of nominations on Monday, several dissenters, who had entered the poll fray against BJP minister Atul Save, outgoing Assembly's Speaker

Haribhau Bagade and other official nominees, backed out.

Save is the BJP's nominee from Aurangabad (East) Assembly seat, while Bagade is contesting from Phulambri seat.

After being persuaded, Renukadas Vaidya of the Sena withdrew his nomination against Save in Aurangabad (East). "The BJP and Shiv Sena are allies and contesting the

polls together. Hence, workers of both the parties should work together. We tried our best to counsel the rebel candidates and have been successful. This will help the alliance to gain maximum success in Aurangabad," Save told PTI.

However, he said, they failed to convince BJP worker Raju Shinde to withdraw, who filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Aurangabad (West) seat, where

Sanjay Shirsat is contesting on the Shiv Sena's ticket.

The BJP also managed to pacify its city unit deputy president Balasaheb Gaikwad to withdraw his nomination, filed as an Independent, from the seat.

Meanwhile, the nomination form of the opposition Congress candidate Ramesh Gaikwad from the seat was rejected after it was found to be incomplete.

In Aurangabad (Central) seat, where Pradeep Jaiswal of the Sena is the saffron alliance's official candidate, the BJP managed to convince its city unit chief Kishanchand Tanwani, who filed nomination as an Independent, to back out.

In Sillod constituency, where former Congress leader Abdul Sattar is contesting on the Sena's ticket, the BJP pacified its leader Suresh Bankar and party worker Sunil

Mirkar to withdraw their nominations on Monday.

In Kannad seat, where Kishor Pawar, the son-in-law of state Cabinet minister Babanrao Lonikar, is contesting, Shiv Sena leader Raju Rathod withdrew from the poll race.

Besides, in Vaijapur seat, where the Sena has fielded Ramesh Bornare, BJP's Dinesh Pardeshi and Eknath Jadhav, who filed their papers as Independents, pulled out of poll fray.

The district, located in Marathwada region, has total nine Assembly constituencies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram