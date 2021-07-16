Ahead of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday insisted the Mekedatu project will not impact Tamil Nadu in any manner and that the project will come into being for sure. “I have already appealed to them (Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin) and have written a letter to them that commissioning of the Mekedatu drinking water project will not impact Tamil Nadu," Yediyurappa told reporters in Delhi.

Yediyurappa said he would meet Prime Minister Modi at 6.30 pm and would meet other ministers including Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and the newly inducted union ministers from Karnataka on Saturday.

He also assured that Tamil Nadu that the implementation of the proposed project will not create any problem to them. “There is scope within the law to take up the Mekedatu project. I will discuss the Mekedatu project with everyone and we will make a sincere effort to ensure that it is completed," he said.

The Karnataka CM prmoised people of Karnataka that the project will come into being ‘100 per cent’. “Let there be no confusion about it. I assure the people of Karnataka that this project will be implemented 100 per cent," Yediyurappa said.

He added that he was not bothered about Tamil Nadu and Puducherry opposing the project. “We have got every right to start the Mekedatu project. I request Tamil Nadu not to disturb us because it is to help both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," Yediyurappa said.

The Rs 9,000 crore Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project across the Cauvery river in Ramanagara district aims at utilising 4.75 TMC of water for drinking purposes in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas besides generating 400 MW power. However, Tamil Nadu is opposed to it saying that it will hamper the interests of Tamil Nadu and deprive its farmers of water for irrigation purposes.

Recently Yedidyurappa wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin asking him not to stall the Mekedatu project as it was in the interest of both the states to store water to meet the water requirement during the distress year and offered to hold a bilateral meeting to resolve the differences.

Yediyurappa’s visit to Delhi also comes amid unending speculations about his possible replacement. On a likely Cabinet rejig in the BJP-ruled state, Yediyurappa said, “I will tell you if any discussion (happens) with seniors over the restructuring or expansion of the Cabinet." No state minister is accompanying the chief minister during his trip. However, his son B Y Vijayendra has come.

