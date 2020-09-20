Ahead Of Monsoon Session, Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Tests Positive for Covid-19

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday ahead of a one-day session of the House on September 23. Aggarwal in a tweet said he had undergone an RT-PCR test at his residence and his report came out positive. He advised people who had come in his contact to get themselves tested.

The business advisory committee of the state assembly at a meeting chaired by Deputy Speaker Raghunath Singh decided to hold a one-day session of the state assembly here on September 23 and dispense with the Question Hour. However, issues of public interest will be raised in the House through adjournment motion, Singh, who chaired the meeting, said.

The assembly session was originally scheduled to be held for three days from September 23-25. The decision to curtail the duration of the assembly session was prompted by the circumstances created by the pandemic, he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh, who has alsotestedpositive for COVID-19, was flown to a hospital in Gurugram on Sunday.

