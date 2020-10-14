Ahead of MP Bypolls, HC Orders FIRs Against Leaders & Parties Flouting Covid-19 Norms During Rallies

Taking strong objection to violation of Covid-19 guidelines in Gwalior-Chambal region amid the campaigning for the upcoming bypolls, the Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh high court directed that FIRs be lodged against leaders and parties responsible for overcrowding. The court also said that FIRs be lodged against concerned officials who failed to stop them.

A bench comprising Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Rajiv Srivastava, while hearing a petition on the matter on Tuesday, noted that Covid-19 guidelines are being flouted in the region. The reports submitted by the Nyay Mitras and the petitioner confirm that there have been cognizable offences under the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act, the high court observed.

The bench ordered Superintendents of Police of Gwalior and Datia to lodge FIRs against those leaders who gathered crowd beyond permissible limit, political parties and officers who could not prevent them. Seeking prevention of overcrowding in political rallies amid the coronavirus pandemic, the petitioner, Ashish Pratap Singh had moved the HC recently.

Additional advocate general Ankur Modi said that reports filed by the petitioner and others are being assessed and action shall follow as soon as the process is over. The HC, however, turned down the plea saying, that in the Lalita Kumari case, the Supreme Court had issued direction to police to act against the culprits as soon as they receive the information of cognizable offence, the veracity of the information could be checked during the probe.

The petitioner referred to political rallies of BJP’s Munnalal Goyal and Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Congress' Phool Singh Baraiya and Sunil Sharma and others which allegedly saw over 100 persons attending the event. The petitioner had also urged the HC to put a stay on Centre’s fresh guidelines issued on October 8, allowing over 100 persons in political events with safety guidelines for which the HC served notice to the Centre.