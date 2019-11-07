Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ahead of Naga Accord Signing, Army Chief Calls on Governor RN Ravi

General Bipin Rawat met Governor RN Ravi, who is also the interlocutor-cum-representative of the Centre, in talks with the rebel groups.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:November 7, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
Ahead of Naga Accord Signing, Army Chief Calls on Governor RN Ravi
General Bipin Rawat with Nagaland Governor RN Ravi on Thursday.

Guwahati: Ahead of the final agreement between the central government and Naga rebel groups to end insurgency in the state, the Indian Army's Chief of Staff on Thursday called on the Nagaland Governor.

General Bipin Rawat met Governor RN Ravi, who is also the interlocutor-cum-representative of the Centre, in talks with the rebel groups.

"The Chief of Army Staff was accompanied by Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, Army Commander of Eastern Command. During the visit, he also interacted with senior military officers and chairman of the ceasefire monitoring group," said the public relations officer of the Eastern Command.

The security situation in the hinterland, along the borders and a possible way ahead, were discussed during the visit.

The Centre on October 31 had said it is yet to conclude talks with Naga insurgent groups and will consult all stakeholders, including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, before finalisation of any settlement.

The central government has already rejected the NSCN-IM's demand for unification of Naga inhabited areas -- located in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The three northeastern states have also vehemently opposed it.

The central government has already rejected the NSCN-IM's demand for unification of Naga inhabited areas -- located in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The three northeastern states have also vehemently opposed it.
