Ahead of New Government on May 30, Election Commissions Lifts Model Code of Conduct

The poll panel uses the model code to pull up politicians who are either found guilty of threatening voters or using religion and bribe to seek votes.

May 26, 2019
New Delhi: The model code of conduct, which came into force on March 10 when the Lok Sabha election was announced, ceased to be in existence, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

In an instruction to the cabinet secretary and chief secretaries of state governments, the commission said the model code had been lifted with immediate effect.

The code bars the party in power from using official machinery to further its political interests. The poll panel uses the model code to pull up politicians who are either found guilty of threatening voters or using religion and bribe to seek votes.

The election watchdog used its constitutional powers to ban some politicians from campaigning for a few days. It cited the disruption of level-playing field to ban biopics on politicians, including one on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, till the election process was over.

The seven-phase electoral exercise began on April 11 and ended on May 19.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
