Ahead of Nov Mid-term, Trump Coins India-US Friendship Slogan in Hindi

Former US president Donald Trump has coined an India-US friendship slogan in Hindi as part of his efforts to woo the influential Indian-American community before the mid-term elections in November. Bharat and America sabse achhe dost Trump is seen rehearsing and saying in a video released by the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC). The slogan in English means “India and the United States are best friends”.

In the short 30-second video, Trump is seen seated with his supporter Chicago-based businessman Shalabh Kumar from the Republican Hindu Coalition. The new slogan is inspired by the phenomenal success of the 2016 slogan of Trump in Hindi Abki Baar Trump Sarkar which had caught the imagination of the Indian Americans then and had played a key part in his victories in some of the key swing states.

Kumar who has been instrumental in both Trump’s slogans Abki Baar Trump Sarkar and Bharat and America sabse achhe dost told .

