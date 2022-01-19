Ahead of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022, Students Trend #CancelBoardPariksha on Twitter

Ahead of the 5th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022’, a section of students this year have been demanding the officials to cancel their board exams, citing rise in covid-19 cases. Taking to social media platforms students posted their demands with hashtags #cancelboardpariksha and #CancelBoardExam2022. This comes ahead of Prime Minister’s annual programme to discuss about exam anxiety, fears, and other issues related to boards.

Many students also tagged the Prime Minister and the education minister urging them to cancel this year’s board exams. Stating that if exams are conducted in physical mode, amidst increasing Covid cases, then it will pose health safety issues for students. A user tweeted,

Arent we humans? Can’t y’all think for once before rushing us to our centres,think of our mental health, think of our physical health,virus,think of our families,think of ur staff!god forbid if ur kid goes through this,would u ignore?#cancelboardexams2022 #cancelboardpariksha— Muskan (@MuskanS83283552) January 19, 2022

Read|After Take Home Pre-boards, MP Govt Likely to hold University Exams Online Amid Spike in COVID-19

How can @cbseindia29 expect students to give board exams when we all are obviously going through a lot both mentally and physically . Even though omicron is not that severe it still effects us.#cancelboardexam2022#cancelboardpariksha @PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal— Aanya Chandna (@AanyaChandna) January 19, 2022

I really want to ask this if cbse is going to settle for offline exams.-what’s the arrangement for the students who are appearing for boards if they are showing covid symptoms or are suffering from covid?#cancelboardpariksha— Ryen (@ryen_ivy) January 19, 2022

Nearly 1500 students got positive in pimpri chinwad city in last 15 days . So how government is saying that students do not have that much risk. #cancelboardpariksha#cancelboardexam2022— Rushikesh Kandangire (@RushiKandangire) January 19, 2022

All these are just political stunts and nothing elseFirst they should understand the situation of students .. #cancelboardexam2022 #cancelboardpariksha #cancelboards2022 #cancelboardexams #SayNoOfflineExam— Bhavesh Jadhav (@bhaveshj7777) January 19, 2022

Polls have also started on Twitter and other social media sites over the cancellation of exams.

Students have started to make #Cancelboardpariksha trend on Twitter, demanding the cancellation of CBSE Term 2 board exams amid rising Covid cases and closure of schools.Do you think the CBSE board will cancel the Terms 2 exams? #cancelboardexam2022 #boardexam2022 #BoardExams — GuruQ (@guruqindia) January 19, 2022 #BoardExam कैंसल होने चाहिए या नहीं? — Archit Gupta (@Architguptajii) January 10, 2022

The surge in Covid-19 cases has led to few changes in the upcoming board exams. Both CBSE and CISCE will be holding boards twice in a new format, the first part of board exams 2022 for the central boards has already been held. Bihar Board has mandated vaccination ahead of exams. Most of the states are yet to share their exam scheduled and pattern.

Read| Board Exams 2022: From Take Home Tests to Vaccination Before Exams, State-wise Schedule, Exam Pattern

Recently, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday invited students, teachers and parents to participate in the 5th edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022" and get a chance to be mentored by Prime Minister Modi. The last day to register for the ‘Charcha’ is January 20, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.