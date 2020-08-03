Ahead of PM Modi’s Ayodhya Visit for Ram Temple Event, Another Priest Tests Positive for Covid-19

Just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple, another priest at Ram Janmabhoomi has tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant priest at Ram Janmabhoomi, Prem Kumar Tiwari was found infected with the coronavirus, days after four police personnel and 'seh pujari' tested positive.

Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das has tested negative for COVID-19, however, he has been kept away from the Puja as of now.

Earlier, an assistant priest Pradeep Das along with four security personnel posted at the Ram Janmabhoomi had tested positive for COVID19 infection.

Pradeep Das, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is the ‘shishya’ of Acharya Satendra Das and is one of the four priests who performs puja regularly at the site. Das has now been placed under home quarantine and contact tracing is being done. Some media personnel who interviewed Das, earlier on Wednesday, have also been a worried lot.

Meanwhile, as per the data issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department, with 3,953 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the state on Sunday, the total tally has reached 92,921. The total number of deaths have reached 1,730 with 53 deaths reported on Sunday. Till date, 53,357 people have been discharged from hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, while there were 37,834 active cases in the state.

Security arrangements in Ayodhya have been beefed up ahead of PM Modi’s visit. During this time, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, dignitaries from across the country will also be present. The Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the grandeur and publicity of the Bhoomi Poojan programme. Two waterproof ‘pandals’ and a small platform has also been built for the grand event.