Ahead of PM Modi's Lucknow Visit, Hanging, Drying Wet Clothes Banned in Gomtinagar

The UP Police has banned the residents from hanging and drying clothes on the terrace and balcony in the Gomti Nagar extension area of Lucknow. The residents, living in the high rise buildings in this area, will not be able to hang or dry their wet clothes for the next three days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reaching Lucknow on Friday evening and staying there tonight. The state intelligence units and the PMO security officials have taken the decision.

As per the reports, the prime minister is visiting Lucknow to attend the All India Director General of Police Conference Meet on Saturday. The preparations for the event are in full swing. Starting from the airport to the Signature Building, everything is being decorated. The Lucknow City Administration has issued a high alert regarding the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city.

The alert has been issued given his security. This rule will be effective around the Signature Building of the Police Headquarters. The order has asked the residents of the high rise apartments not to spread, hang or dry clothes on the balcony from November 19 to November 22.

The police and administration officials are busy in preparations at the venues. The event of the All India DGP Conference from 19 to 21 November is scheduled to take place at the Signature Building of the Police Headquarters.

According to sources, a letter has also been sent to the President of Saraswati Apartment Welfare Society on behalf of Gomtinagar Extension concerning the security arrangements.

The letter informs, “The Prime Minister is coming to attend the conference of Director Generals of Police to be held at the Signature Building of Police Headquarters, Gomtinagar, Lucknow. If any new person enters the apartment during PM Modi’s programme, immediately inform the police about it.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the programme on the first day.

