Ahead of PM Modi's Review Meet, Maharashtra CM's 100% Covid Vaccination Goal

A day after Maharashtra registered a record low in Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has put forth a herculean task before the state administration. Thackeray wants all the citizens of Maharashtra to be fully vaccinated by November 30. He has appealed to citizens to take both doses.

The state machinery is already in the process of augmenting the Covid vaccine drive aiming for a record number of jabs per day.

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s review of Maharashtra’s Covid vaccination work on Wednesday. In this regard, a preparatory meeting was held with the Divisional Commissioners, Collectors through video conferencing on Tuesday.

“Citizens should be made aware that although Covid infection has decreased, the virus is not gone yet. In addition to vaccination, awareness campaigns should be carried out to keep people aware. Movie theatres are being started in the state. There should be messages about the importance of vaccination shown in every cinema theatre," was the message.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has asked all local officials to be involved in the vaccination drive. Both doses of vaccine should be made mandatory for health workers and frontline workers. Vaccination should be done through mobile units in hilly and remote areas. Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said that the Collector should analyse the statistics of vaccination and decide the policy on vaccination accordingly. Special measures should be taken after Diwali to speed up corona vaccination.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 1,078 fresh Covid-19 cases, a rise of 269 from a day ago, and 48 new fatalities, up from 10 the previous day, the health department said. With these additions, the statewide coronavirus tally rose to 66,12,965, while the death toll increased to 1,40,274, a department official said.

More than a dozen districts/municipal corporations did not record any fresh Covid-19 case. On Monday, the state had reported 809 Covid-19 cases, the lowest additions in a day after May 2, 2020, and ten fatalities. A total of 1,095 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,53,581 and leaving the state with 15,552 active cases.

Maharashtra’s case recovery rate now stands at 97.59 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra rose to 6,28,43,792 on Tuesday with 91,105 samples being examined in the last 24 hours.

Seventeen civic bodies in the state did not report any new death in their jurisdiction. Fourteen districts/municipal corporations did not record any fresh COVID-19 cases. Of the 48 deaths, Pune district recorded 11, followed by eight fatalities in Ahmednagar and seven in Palghar, it said.

