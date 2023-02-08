An all-out operation was conducted in Mumbai on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, in which Mumbai police arrested 95 people against whom non-bailable warrants had been issued. The operation came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on February 10.

Also, 28 people who were either wanted or absconding in the records of the police were nabbed.

As part of this operation, personnel from all regions of the city and the traffic police were involved, and several offenders were brought to book.

The combing operation was held at 233 places, and there was nakabandi at around 100 spots.

A total of 8,168 vehicles including two and four-wheelers were checked, and 5,747 drivers were fined for different violations. Action was taken against 15 people for drunk driving under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Hotels, lodges, and musafirkhanas were also examined. Around 68 people were arrested and 41 spots were raided in a special operation against drugs and illegal liquor-selling and gambling joints. Action was taken against 149 people under the NDPS Act.

This drive gains significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city on February 10 to inaugurate two new routes for the Vande Bharat Express.

Police have also banned the flying of drones, paragliders, all types of balloons, and remote-controlled microlight aircraft on that day for security reasons.

“It is also apprehended that during the PM’s visit on February 10 at Mumbai Airport, INS Shikra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Marol in Andheri, terrorist/anti-social elements may attack using drones, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquility," according to an order issued by the police on February 3.

“Also there is grave danger to human life, health, safety and injury to public property on that account," it added.

