Eye on Polls, BJP’s Culture Wing Releases Posters Seeking ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ in Bihar

As Bihar heads for assembly polls next month, political parties are using local and national issues for the election pitch. Recently, the art and culture wing of the BJP has released posters with the image of Sushant Singh Rajput and text seeking justice for Rajput.

The Bollywood actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 and since then his death has been a controversy and it is currently being investigated by the CBI. Rajput hails from Purnia in Bihar.

Even though the party has made it clear that the death is not an election issue, however, the cultural wing of the BJP has issued posters, marches and stickers with photograph of the actor, said a report in Indian Express.

The culture wing has said that the murder of Sushant Singh Rajput has been “an emotional, not a political matter” for the party and therefore it has been running online and offline campaigns seeking justice for the actor’s death.

According to a report, the cultural wing has printed 30,000 masks, 25,000 car stickers and conducting meetings in Patna from the first week of July. The posters released by the party read, “Na bhule hain, na bhulne denge”. (We have neither forgotten nor will let one forget Sushant). The stickers are also attributed as ‘Kala evam Sanskriti Prakosth’(cultural department) , BJP (Bihar).

The party is planning to release a two-episode video of Sushant’s life and work. We have been part of ‘justice for Sushant’ campaign since the beginning and had been instrumental in getting top BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sushil Kumar Modi and Ram Kripal Yadav meet Sushant’s father in July”, Varun Kumar Singh, art and culture wing convenor of the BJP in Bihar told Indian Express.

Rajput’s death witnessed a tussle between the Bihar and Maharashtra police over the investigation. Bihar police had registered an FIR based on allegations made by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborthy and her family. Later, the case was handed to the CBI.