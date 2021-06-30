Ahead of Polls, UP Govt to Train 58,000 Women for Banking Correspondent Posts

As part of its ongoing mission to empower women and make banking services available to villages across the state, Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh has launched BC Sakhi Scheme to recruit banking correspondents.

UP Government has already recruited and trained 17,500 banking correspondents under the scheme while training of others remaining out of 58,000 women for the post is underway, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Rural Development Department Manoj Kumar Singh said.

Money is being transferred to the 17,500 women who have already completed training. The UP Government’s initiative has also made it convenient for people to withdraw and deposit their money in villages, saving them both time and money as they no longer need to visit banks and queue up for long hours for the purpose.

CM Yogi has started Mission Rozgar, Mission Shakti, and Mission Kalyan to lead UP to become a self-reliant state. The concerned organisations have also accelerated their efforts to implement the master plan prepared by the government in this regard.

Under the State Rural Livelihood Mission, 30,000 women are being prepared for the banking correspondent’s job in cooperation with the Bank of Baroda. The UP industrial consultants limited is also making its contributions as a partner in this initiative.

Earlier, the Yogi Government appointed 500 male and female banking correspondents through Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes Finance Development Corporation Limited.

The UP Government gives priority to retired soldiers and teachers as well as women in the appointment as banking correspondents. The mandatory requirements for an applicant for a banking correspondent’s post include completion of 12th grade, should be computer-friendly and should not have a police case against him or her as well as should pass the test for it.

According to Dharmendra Singh, a resident of Barhalganj village in Gorakhpur district, the banking correspondent scheme of the Government has benefitted him immensely. He said that he was earlier associated with the garment industry and the job of a correspondent has given him both respectability in society and also an opportunity to serve people.

Asif Ali a resident of Sethal village of Bareilly district said that it is providing him with monthly income, enabling him to plan his future. He earlier worked as an Aadhar card agent and ran an internet café.

Similarly, Mohsin Mirza from Nakhas Village in Lucknow remarked that the BC Sakhi scheme has offered people a major source of livelihood while at the same time making bank transactions in villages much easier for the rural folk.

Bhagwan Das from Sonbhadra said that the scheme has not only provided him with a job and enabling him to increase his income is increasing every month, but also benefiting customers immensely in facilitating convenience in banking transactions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here