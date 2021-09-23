Ahead of REET Exam, QR Code Facility at 108 Railway Stations for Unreserved Tickets

The Indian Railways has made several arrangements for convenient travel of candidates appearing in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET). The authorities have made available QR code scanners at 108 railway stations in the North Western Railway region so that examinees get unreserved tickets conveniently.

The passengers can easily and quickly get unreserved tickets by scanning the QR code in the UTS mobile ticket app. The Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app is a paperless ticketing app available on Google Play designed by Indian Railways for mobile ticketing.

According to the available information, the QR code facility will be available at a total of 108 railway stations, including 23 stations in Ajmer Division, 22 in Bikaner Division, 21 in Jodhpur Division and 42 in Jaipur Division of North Western Railway (NWR). The maximum number of candidates appearing in the exam use smartphones. They can easily get unreserved tickets by using the UTS mobile ticket app without standing in the queue. The railways is also providing a 5 percent bonus to the passengers on recharge in the UTS mobile ticket app.

Sources said that the railways had already made arrangements of examination special trains, extra coaches in regular trains, operation of separate counters in addition to the counters currently operating for ticket receipt for the passengers travelling for the examination

Around 26 lakh candidates will be appearing for the REET exam to be held on September 26, 2021, in Rajasthan.

