Ahead of Republic Day, 2 Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Held for Planning Terror Strikes in Delhi

A man alleged to be a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has been arrested on charges of planning to carry out terror strikes in the national capital during Republic Day. An elaborate security arrangement has been put in place in Delhi in view of the celebrations on Saturday.Abdul Latif Ganai, alias Umair alias Dilawar, was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell late night on January 20, Delhi Police officials said Thursday.The arrest was made after police got a tip-off that a JeM terrorist, the mastermind behind a series of grenade attacks in Srinagar recently, was planning similar terror strikes in heavy footfall areas in Delhi during Republic Day celebrations, an official said.Dilawar was arrested with incriminating material during the night of January 20-21, he said. A team rushed to Jammu and Kashmir and recovered two IED/grenades. It also arrested another terrorist, Hilal, from Bandipora who had carried out recce of target areas in Delhi.Information about the module was shared with Srinagar Police, which thereafter arrested terrorists involved in grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.Meanwhile, traffic restrictions will be place in Delhi for smooth conduct of the Republic Day parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort Grounds.Metro services will be available for commuters at all stations on Republic Day, but there will be no boarding and de-boarding at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations from 5 am till 12 pm, they said.The parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort. A function will also be held at India Gate at 09.00 am, the traffic police said.In order to facilitate smooth passage of the parade, movement of vehicles on certain roads leading to the parade route will be restricted, they said.According to a traffic advisory, no vehicle will be allowed on Rajpath, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, from 6 pm on January 25 till the parade is over.No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from 11.00 pm on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over and 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for vehicular movement from 02.00 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, it said.On Republic Day, no vehicular movement will be allowed on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg in both directions from 10 am onwards, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar said.The Delhi Police has advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly in advance and avoid the parade route from 0200 hours to 1230 hours for their convenience.Kumar said though there will be no restriction for people from North Delhi going towards New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station, yet it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid any possible delay.Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para- gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi from January 9 to February 9, the advisory said.(With PTI inputs)