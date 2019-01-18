English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of Republic Day J-K Police Issues Advisory, Directs Police to Remain Vigil
The advisory also directed all border police posts to keep a vigil on infiltration routes used by 'anti-national' elements.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Jammu: In view of threat of terrorist attack during the forthcoming Republic Day, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday issued advisory to officers, asking them to remain vigil round-the-clock as several new check-points have been set up for frisking of people here.
In an advisory, Inspector-General of Police office said, "The present security situation in the state and impending threats from anti-national elements, some nakas and frisking points have been established in the city as well as rural areas for the security and safety of the people, advisory issued by the here."
"People are requested to cooperate with police at naka and frisking points. Do not feel it as harassment by police," it said.
The advisory said that from the security point of view, it is requested to all the school managements in the district to not allow any stranger and give necessary precautionary instructions tostudents.
People are also requested to take preventive actions like not touching any abandoned object, informing police immediately on seeing any suspicious person and object or material.
"If you have any information about any anti-national and anti-social elements, please contact your nearest police station or dial 100 which is available round-the-clock," the advisory said.
It asked passengers travelling in vehicles to be alert while travelling and going at crowded places like - bus stand, railway station, shopping complex, malls, hospitals.
The advisory said that all the station house officers and incharge police posts have been directed to remain present in their respective jurisdiction round-the-clock.
The incharge border police posts have been directed to keep a vigil on infiltration routes used by 'anti-national' elements in the past.
Village defence committee members, numberdars and chowkidars are directed to cooperate with police while performing their duties for safety and security, especially in view of the forthcoming Republic Day and ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the International Border and the Line of Control.
In an advisory, Inspector-General of Police office said, "The present security situation in the state and impending threats from anti-national elements, some nakas and frisking points have been established in the city as well as rural areas for the security and safety of the people, advisory issued by the here."
"People are requested to cooperate with police at naka and frisking points. Do not feel it as harassment by police," it said.
The advisory said that from the security point of view, it is requested to all the school managements in the district to not allow any stranger and give necessary precautionary instructions tostudents.
People are also requested to take preventive actions like not touching any abandoned object, informing police immediately on seeing any suspicious person and object or material.
"If you have any information about any anti-national and anti-social elements, please contact your nearest police station or dial 100 which is available round-the-clock," the advisory said.
It asked passengers travelling in vehicles to be alert while travelling and going at crowded places like - bus stand, railway station, shopping complex, malls, hospitals.
The advisory said that all the station house officers and incharge police posts have been directed to remain present in their respective jurisdiction round-the-clock.
The incharge border police posts have been directed to keep a vigil on infiltration routes used by 'anti-national' elements in the past.
Village defence committee members, numberdars and chowkidars are directed to cooperate with police while performing their duties for safety and security, especially in view of the forthcoming Republic Day and ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the International Border and the Line of Control.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: Rajasthan vs Karnataka Headed for Tense Finish
- CBI Raid SAI Headquarters, Director Among 6 Arrested in Corruption Case
- #10YearChallenge - Top 5 Cars Then and Now: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Hyundai Santro & More
- Part-Time Working Mothers More Likely to Work Longer Without Pay
- Last Amazon And Flipkart Sales Before New E-commerce Guidelines Kick in: Everything to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results